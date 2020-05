If you’re headed out the door early today, you could see some light showers in the Amarillo area and up to the northwest. These showers are expected to be short lived, and won’t really amount to much in terms of accumulating moisture. For the rest of your Thursday, expect partly cloudy skies with a high of 82 degrees, with winds staying out of the north at about 10-15 miles an hour. Conditions are looking sunny as we go into the weekend.