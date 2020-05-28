How housekeeping has changed since COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Some house cleaning services have had their client list cut in half due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cleaning and staying safe is always a top priority for maid services, whether it’s your home or work space, but now maids are taking extra precautions to make sure they don’t bring germs in, or take germs with them.
“Now we are being a lot more strict about wearing masks. The staff has gloves that they are wearing, and they are switching out. Every time they are going to a different room, they are switching out the gloves,” said Andria Keelin, owner of Hospitality Recruitment Services.
In some cases, house keepers may be using different appliances such as disposable mop heads, or deep cleaning their equipment after each use.
“We are also asking our clients if we can use their vacuum cleaner and their brooms. We are trying to use as much of their stuff that we can to not spread germs in between houses,” said Keelin.
The disinfection continues even after they leave your residence or business.
“Cars, we ask them to wipe them down after every clean. The steering wheel, pretty much everything in the cars. All the equipment needs to be wiped down after a clean and sanitized,” said Daniella Oltivero, team manager at You’ve Got MAIDS.
Even the cleaning solution has been changed to make sure it is CDC recommended.
“We do have the all purpose solution that is recommended by the CDC to help with coronavirus,” said Oltivero.
Some AirBNB providers use maid services to make sure cleaning is done professionally and safely, as they are used frequently by people passing through.
“We have also taken different measures with our AirBNB’s. We are kind of changing the way the beds are made, the pillows. We had to work with a lot of the AirBNB owners and switch some things up, just to help make it more sanitary,” said Keelin.
To see if an AirBNB room has been cleaned professionally or by the owner, you can check with the host of the house before booking the room.
