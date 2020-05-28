Major Crimes Unit investigating Thursday morning shooting in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Officials are investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday morning.
Around 10:30 a.m., officers were called to 609 Dawn Loop where a man was found dead from gunshot wounds.
Police say the area around the scene is blocked off while the investigation is taking place. Residents are asked to avoid the area.
The Major Crimes Unit is investigating this shooting. The unit includes 9th Judicial District Attorney’s Office Investigators, Clovis Police Department Special Operations Detectives, Curry County Sheriff’s Office, Portales Police Department and Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office.
If you have any information about this crime, call (575) 763-9472 and ask to speak with a detective from the Major Crimes Unit.
