City of Amarillo confirms dates for next phase of reopening

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As we move into the next phase, The City of Amarillo has announced the dates for when businesses will be able to reopen or expand.
Friday, May 29 begins the next phase of reopening the city under Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order.
Beginning tomorrow:
- Massage establishments, licensed massage therapists and tattoo studios are allowed to open, following proper social distancing guidelines.
- Dine-in restaurants may operate at 50 percent of capacity.
- Bars and bowling alleys are allowed to operate at 25 percent of capacity.
- The Amarillo Zoo will open outdoor areas up to 25 percent of capacity. Indoor areas of the zoo remain closed.
Beginning Sunday, May 31:
- Youth sports programs and recreational sports programs for adults may begin practices. Games and competitions may not begin until June 15.
- Youth camps may also open.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.