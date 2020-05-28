APD asking for help locating missing adult

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is asking for help locating a missing adult.
29-year-old Donovan Andrews is a white male who was last seen around 5:00 a.m. in the near South Jackson Street.
He was wearing black shorts and a black shirt. Andrews is described around five feet eight inches tall with a medium build. He has dark hair, longer than shown in the photo provided, and a beard.
Andrews has been diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome but is very high functioning.
Anyone with information on the location of Andrews is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at (806) 378-3038.
