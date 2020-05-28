Amarillo could be financially impacted by low 2020 Census participation

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Amarillo is currently at a 59 percent participation level, which could potentially impact the allocated funds we receive from the Federal Government.
“Currently Amarillo’s response rate is at 59 percent, which is just below the National average, but it is critical that everyone respond. Everyone, we need 100 percent," said Erika Becker-Medina, chief of Diseno Communications Coordinations Office.
Becker-Medina says COVID-19 has had some effect on the way they typically go about reminding residents to fill out the Census, but offices will reopen in August, and residents will have until October to continue filling out the form.
“Where we did have to modify some of our operations and make some adjustments was for the in-person phases. For example, the follow up phase that we had to push back to August 11, that would’ve been taking place right now," Becker-Medina said.
She also says because in-person campaigning has been put on pause, they have increased their digital presence as a result, and residents are still being encouraged to fill out the Census online right now, prior to the reopening of offices on August 11.
“We already had a digital presence before, but now with COVID-19, we’ve definitely increased our digital presence, so you may see a lot of the advertisements reminding you to respond today, online, on social media, also on streaming platforms, people that are streaming their shows," Becker-Medina said.
Canyon’s City Manager Joe Price details some of the programs he says cities rely on for Federal and State funding which tie directly into Census numbers. An inaccurate depiction of the City’s population can have a huge financial impact on city governments.
“A lot of the things that are tied with Federal funding and State funding are tied directly to our Census," Price said. "If those Census numbers are not consistent with what your actual reflection of the community populous is, that can create a massive hurdle in order to seek those funding streams.”
You can fill out the Census online by clicking here.
