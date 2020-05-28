AISD sets dates for in-person 2020 graduation ceremonies

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo ISD has announced they are moving forward with their plans to host in-person graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020.
AISD has scheduled the graduation ceremonies to take place in just a few weeks.
All four high school graduations will be held at Dick Bivins Stadium June 9 through 12.
To accommodate social distancing recommendations, each graduate will receive four tickets, and families will be given parking and seating assignments according to their graduate’s last name.
Commencement ceremonies are scheduled for the following dates and times:
- Caprock High School - June 9 at 8:00 p.m.
- Palo Duro High School - June 10 at 8:00 p.m.
- Tascosa High School - June 11 at 8:00 p.m.
- Amarillo High School - June 12 at 8:00 p.m.
In the event of inclement weather, AISD has also scheduled make-up dates for the ceremonies on June 13 and 14.
Students and parents will receive details about tickets, parking, seating and more from the high schools.
