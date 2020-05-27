Warming up, Drying out

The low pressure system we were hanging our hopes on for rain chances is continuing to move off to the east today, which is paving the way for a high pressure system to move in over us. This means that we will be entering a very stable pattern for at least the next few days which spells warmer temperatures and sunny skies. We’re looking at a daytime high in the 80′s today for most of the area, and winds out of the southeast shifting out of the north this afternoon at about 10-15 mph, gusting to 20 at times.