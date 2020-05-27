Unemployment reaches all time high for Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The unemployment rate in Amarillo has reached an all time high.
Typically around two or three percent, last month shows unemployment was at nine percent, which Andrew Freeman says is good compared to the rest of the state and country.
“Hopefully what we saw was the worst of it. End of March, mid April, but after that, once folks are getting a little more comfortable going out, shopping more, hopefully we’ll get past that point. It will take time,” said Andrew Freeman, director of planning and development services for the City of Amarillo.
With the city slowly re-opening, Freeman expects the unemployment rate to decline, but it may take some time before unemployment is back to normal.
“Maybe 12 months we could see a full recovery back to that. It could be a little bit longer. I know predictions are all over the place,” said Freeman.
For the state, the Texas Workforce Commission says unemployment claims are already dropping.
“It appears as if week by week, based on unemployment, insurance claims have been going down,” said Cisco Gamez, media and public relations specialist for the Texas Workforce Commission.
This comes after the largest amount of funds were given to those unemployed Tuesday.
“May 26, we paid out over $811 million in benefits using state and federal funds. It’s the largest amount we’ve paid out in a single day,” said Gamez.
Gamez says one reason for this is the CARES Act.
“One of the reasons why that amount is so large is, because we are adding the additional $600 weekly benefits to unemployment benefit payments. People are getting additional federal funds from the CARES Act,” said Gamez.
To help with those dealing with unemployment during the pandemic, Workforce Solutions Panhandle will be hosting a virtual career fair Thursday.
“It’s a great way to meet employers and to find out what type of upscale opportunities, what type of educational opportunities the workforce offices have for individuals,” said Gamez.
More information on the job fair can be found here.
