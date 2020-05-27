TxDOT hosting virtual public meeting on proposed Rural transportation improvement plan

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Department of Transportation is hosting a virtual public meeting on its proposed rural transportation improvement plan.
The virtual public meeting has a pre-recorded video presentation on the proposed 2010-2024 Rural Transportation Improvement Program (Rural TIP) that can be watched here.
The video presentation explains how Rural TIP impacts the public, how projects are selected, projects by county, funding and what’s in store for the future.
The program covers the Amarillo district, which includes Armstrong, Carson, Dallam, Deaf Smith, Gray, Hansford, Hartley, Hemphill, Hutchinson, Lipscomb, Moore, Ochiltree, Oldham, Potter, Randall, Roberts, and Sherman counties.
Rural TIP includes regionally significant projects that will be funded within the TxDOT District during the next four years.
With this virtual meeting, TxDOT hopes to receive comments from the public.
The deadline for public comments is June 5.
To leave a comment, postmark it to Texas Department of Transportation, Amarillo District, Attn: Rural TIP, 5715 Canyon Drive, Amarillo, TX 79110 or email comments to ama_project_input@txdot.gov
