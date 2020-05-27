Texas A&M veterinary lab approved to test human samples for COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas A&M announced today they have received federal approval to use their Amarillo and College Station laboratory equipment to test human samples for COVID-19.
They have been waiting months to be approved to begin testing, because according to A&M, the Amarillo lab can process up to 600 COVID-19 sample per day.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services had drawn out approval of using the labs that typically process samples from animals.
Private companies Amarillo Pathology Group and Physicians Preferred Laboratory are partnering with the school for this program.
Samples must come from traditional testing sites.
