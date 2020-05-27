Storybridge hosting fundraiser for summer move

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Storybridge is hosting a fundraiser as part of Amarillo’s first dedicated Children’s Book Bank.
The Building the Future fundraiser has a goal of $20,000 and all money goes to moving buildings during the summer.
Storybridge has been able to deliver over 110,000 free books to children in need in the area and has provided free book fairs to 15 Title 1 schools.
They have also been maintaining 10 “Little Free Libraries” in various neighborhoods as well as partnered with “Born to Read 806” to give every baby at Northwest Texas Health System their first book.
Storybridge is hosting the fundraiser for their summer move and is looking for sponsors.
This will help them be able to service more Amarillo and Canyon children and educators.
To become a sponsor, call (806) 282-9082.
