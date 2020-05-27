46 positive COVID-19 cases reported in Ochiltree County

OCHILTREE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Ochiltree General Hospital is reporting 46 positive cases of COVID-19.
The testing includes mobile testing conducted at the Ochiltree County Expo Center on May 6.
Along with the three new cases reported on Tuesday, the county also has 18 recoveries and two deaths.
The hospital is monitoring updates from the Texas Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
There are 4,072 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 32
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 4
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 27
- Deaf Smith County: 157
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 96
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 19
- Hartley County: 12
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 31
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 583
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 46
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 53
- Potter County: 2,251
- Randall County: 652
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 24
- Swisher County: 17
- Wheeler County: 15
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 1,367 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 17
- Cottle County: 1
- Childress County: 1
- Dallam County: 13
- Deaf Smith County: 60
- Donley County: 23
- Gray County: 57
- Hartley County: 5
- Hansford County: 11
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 22
- Lipscomb County: 1
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 447
- Ochiltree County: 18
- Oldham County: 2
- Parmer County: 5
- Potter County: 458
- Randall County: 180
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 18
- Swisher County: 10
- Wheeler County: 13
There have also been 68 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 13
- Gray County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 13
- Potter County: 26
- Randall County: 6
There are 918 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 24
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 893
There have been 561 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 561
There have been five deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There are 93 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 49
- Quay County: 5
- Roosevelt County: 36
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.