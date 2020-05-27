Officials pursuing suspect vehicle after shots fired in Tulia

TULIA, Texas (KFDA) - Officials are pursuing a suspect vehicle after shots were fired Wednesday in Tulia.
The City of Tulia is asking residents to avoid the area of Texas Department of Transportation Maintenance Office on East 86.
This comes after shots were fired in the area of El Camino Dining Room restaurant.
Officials said a pursuit of the suspect vehicle went east on Highway 86.
According to the City of Tulia, Swisher County Jail reported a jail escape earlier.
Law enforcement is at the scene.
No further details are available at this time.
