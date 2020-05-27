4 new COVID-19 recoveries reported for Dallam County

By Madison Carson | May 27, 2020 at 3:09 PM CDT - Updated May 27 at 3:09 PM

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District is reporting four new COVID-19 recoveries this afternoon.

As of May 27, 27 Dallam County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 with a total of 17 recoveries.

No other details were released.

There are 4,092 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 2
  • Briscoe County: 1
  • Carson County: 6
  • Castro County: 32
  • Childress County: 2
  • Collingsworth County: 4
  • Cottle County: 4
  • Dallam County: 27
  • Deaf Smith County: 159
  • Donley County: 27
  • Gray County: 96
  • Hall County: 2
  • Hansford County: 19
  • Hartley County: 12
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 31
  • Lipscomb County: 2
  • Moore County: 583
  • Motley County: 1
  • Ochiltree County: 46
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Parmer County: 53
  • Potter County: 2,266
  • Randall County: 655
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 24
  • Swisher County: 17
  • Wheeler County: 15

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 1,476 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 2
  • Carson County: 1
  • Castro County: 17
  • Cottle County: 1
  • Childress County: 1
  • Dallam County: 17
  • Deaf Smith County: 89
  • Donley County: 23
  • Gray County: 57
  • Hartley County: 5
  • Hansford County: 11
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 22
  • Lipscomb County: 1
  • Motley County: 1
  • Moore County: 447
  • Ochiltree County: 18
  • Oldham County: 2
  • Parmer County: 5
  • Potter County: 519
  • Randall County: 193
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 18
  • Swisher County: 10
  • Wheeler County: 13

There have also been 69 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Castro County: 1
  • Cottle County: 1
  • Deaf Smith County: 13
  • Gray County: 1
  • Hansford County: 2
  • Hartley County: 2
  • Ochiltree County: 2
  • Oldham County: 1
  • Moore County: 13
  • Potter County: 27
  • Randall County: 6

There are 918 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 24
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 893

There have been 561 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 561

There have been five deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

There are 93 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 49
  • Quay County: 5
  • Roosevelt County: 36
  • Union County: 3

There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Quay: 1

