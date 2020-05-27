29 new COVID-19 recoveries, 2 new positive cases confirmed in Deaf Smith County

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Hereford has announced 29 new COVID-19 recoveries today along with two new positive COVID-19 cases.
As of May 27, 159 Deaf Smith County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 with 13 deaths and a total of 89 recoveries.
No other information was released.
There are 4,092 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 32
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 4
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 27
- Deaf Smith County: 159
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 96
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 19
- Hartley County: 12
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 31
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 583
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 46
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 53
- Potter County: 2,266
- Randall County: 655
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 24
- Swisher County: 17
- Wheeler County: 15
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 1,472 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 17
- Cottle County: 1
- Childress County: 1
- Dallam County: 13
- Deaf Smith County: 89
- Donley County: 23
- Gray County: 57
- Hartley County: 5
- Hansford County: 11
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 22
- Lipscomb County: 1
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 447
- Ochiltree County: 18
- Oldham County: 2
- Parmer County: 5
- Potter County: 519
- Randall County: 193
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 18
- Swisher County: 10
- Wheeler County: 13
There have also been 69 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 13
- Gray County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 13
- Potter County: 27
- Randall County: 6
There are 918 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 24
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 893
There have been 561 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 561
There have been five deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There are 93 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 49
- Quay County: 5
- Roosevelt County: 36
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
