2 new COVID-19 cases confirmed across Eastern New Mexico

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - New Mexico State health officials have confirmed an additional 127 positive COVID-19 cases across the state today with two of those being in Eastern New Mexico counties.
One additional Curry County resident and one additional Roosevelt County resident have tested positive for COVID-19.
No other details about these patients were released.
There are 95 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 50
- Quay County: 5
- Roosevelt County: 37
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
There are 4,092 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 32
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 4
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 27
- Deaf Smith County: 159
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 96
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 19
- Hartley County: 12
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 31
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 583
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 46
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 53
- Potter County: 2,266
- Randall County: 655
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 24
- Swisher County: 17
- Wheeler County: 15
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 1,476 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 17
- Cottle County: 1
- Childress County: 1
- Dallam County: 17
- Deaf Smith County: 89
- Donley County: 23
- Gray County: 57
- Hartley County: 5
- Hansford County: 11
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 22
- Lipscomb County: 1
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 447
- Ochiltree County: 18
- Oldham County: 2
- Parmer County: 5
- Potter County: 519
- Randall County: 193
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 18
- Swisher County: 10
- Wheeler County: 13
There have also been 69 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 13
- Gray County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 13
- Potter County: 27
- Randall County: 6
There are 931 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 24
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 906
There have been 763 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 763
There have been five deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.