Governor Abbott announces $3.6 million in funding to help connect nursing home residents with loved ones virtually

AUSTIN, Texas (KFDA) - Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission announced $3.6 million in funding for nursing facilities.
The funding will allow the facilities to purchase tablets, webcams and headphones to help connect residents with their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nursing facility providers need to submit applications to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission to receive up to $3,000 in federal funding per facility.
“This program will help Texans in nursing homes stay connected to their loved ones while protecting the health and safety of our most vulnerable population,” said Governor Abbott. “As we continue to respond to COVID-19 and mitigate the spread of this virus, we are committed to developing effective strategies that protect Texans while keeping them connected.”
HHSC is allocating Civil Money Penalty (CMP) funds for this project. CMP funds can be used for projects and activities to benefit nursing facility residents by improving their quality of care or quality of live.
The devices must be cleaned and disinfected between every use by a resident. Those guidelines can be found here.
