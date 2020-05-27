City of Pampa reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 1 new case, 10 new recoveries for Gray County

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Pampa is reporting one new COVID-19 related death, one new positive case and 10 new recoveries this evening.
According to the city, the new case is community spread and the patient is quarantined in their home.
As of May 27, 95 Gray County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 with two deaths and a total of 67 recoveries.
There are 4,091 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 32
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 4
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 27
- Deaf Smith County: 159
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 95
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 19
- Hartley County: 12
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 31
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 583
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 46
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 53
- Potter County: 2,266
- Randall County: 655
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 24
- Swisher County: 17
- Wheeler County: 15
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 1,486 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 17
- Cottle County: 1
- Childress County: 1
- Dallam County: 17
- Deaf Smith County: 89
- Donley County: 23
- Gray County: 67
- Hartley County: 5
- Hansford County: 11
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 22
- Lipscomb County: 1
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 447
- Ochiltree County: 18
- Oldham County: 2
- Parmer County: 5
- Potter County: 519
- Randall County: 193
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 18
- Swisher County: 10
- Wheeler County: 13
There have also been 70 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 13
- Gray County: 2
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 13
- Potter County: 27
- Randall County: 6
There are 931 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 24
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 906
There have been 763 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 763
There have been five COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There are 95 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 50
- Quay County: 5
- Roosevelt County: 37
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
