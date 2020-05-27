APD investigating shooting of young man on Paradise Avenue

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a shooting on Paradise Avenue, where they found a young man with a gunshot wound this evening.
On May 27, at around 6:55 p.m., APD officers were called to the area of Paradise Avenue and Clema Street on a report of a sick person laying in the roadway.
As officers were responding, updates came in that the victim had possibly been shot.
When officers arrived, they found a young male in the street suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.
Witnesses told officers the suspect was also a young male.
The man they believe to the suspect has been caught.
The investigation is ongoing, and we will update the story as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.