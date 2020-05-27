Amarillo COVID-19 report for May 27 shows 2,921 confirmed cases, 712 recoveries, 33 deaths

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 2,921 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area.
The Amarillo Public Health Department’s report for May 27 shows 18 new cases in Potter and Randall counties.
There are 2,266 in Potter County and 655 in Randall County.
There has been an additional death in Potter County, bringing the total deaths to 33.
There have been 712 recoveries, with 519 recoveries in Potter County and six recoveries in Randall County.
There are 732 tests pending.
There are 4,090 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 32
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 4
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 27
- Deaf Smith County: 157
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 96
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 19
- Hartley County: 12
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 31
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 583
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 46
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 53
- Potter County: 2,266
- Randall County: 655
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 24
- Swisher County: 17
- Wheeler County: 15
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 1,443 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 17
- Cottle County: 1
- Childress County: 1
- Dallam County: 13
- Deaf Smith County: 60
- Donley County: 23
- Gray County: 57
- Hartley County: 5
- Hansford County: 11
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 22
- Lipscomb County: 1
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 447
- Ochiltree County: 18
- Oldham County: 2
- Parmer County: 5
- Potter County: 519
- Randall County: 193
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 18
- Swisher County: 10
- Wheeler County: 13
There have also been 69 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 13
- Gray County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 13
- Potter County: 27
- Randall County: 6
There are 918 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 24
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 893
There have been 561 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 561
There have been five deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There are 93 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 49
- Quay County: 5
- Roosevelt County: 36
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
