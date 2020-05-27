Amarillo College details plans for summer, fall semesters

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College’s Media Director Sadie Newsome says with regards to the second summer learning session, they will continue the same tech-supported learning as used during their spring and first summer session.
“We announced a while back, that the first summer term would have primarily courses in a tech-supported learning format, and we’ve made the decision to continue offering most of our courses in a tech-supported learning format throughout the summer," Newsome said.
Newsome says, although the switch to tech-supported learning was abrupt due to COVID-19, students were successful with their coursework for the spring semester. They are even seeing increases in the overall course success rate.
“It looks like we are going to see an increase in the overall course success rate for the eight week term that was delivered in our first ever 100 percent tech-supported format, so it’s really exciting. We did see a significant drop in the number of students who withdrew from their courses," Newsome said.
Amarillo College Math Instructor Kim McGowan said her students were resilient in the previous spring semester by using all of the technology resources made available to them, even though it was not an ideal situation.
“I also just leveraged all the technology that was available to me, recording videos using my phone as a document camera, posting videos online, meeting my students by FaceTime or texting pictures back and forth of math problems. My students were resilient, they knew it wasn’t an ideal situation, but they rose to the challenge, and it was a success," McGowan said.
Newsome says, as for the Fall semester, many things can change for them, but they are now in the process of setting dates for when staff members can return to campus and deciding what courses will be offered.
“A lot can happen between now and the fall semester, but our college leadership has begun discussion about what the fall us going to look like, and we started setting some tentative goal dates regarding when more of these front line employees are going to start coming back on campus and what our course offering might look like," Newsome said.
Newsome also says Amarillo College will continue offering COVID-19 relief funding to students as they enter the fall semester.
