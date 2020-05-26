Workforce Solutions Panhandle hosting free Virtual Job Fair on Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Companies in the Texas Panhandle are joining Workforce Solutions Panhandle for a free Virtual Job Fair this Thursday.
Employers will answer questions about their companies and job postings via online chat or video conferencing throughout the day.
Companies include the Amarillo VA Healthcare System, AIG, Caviness Beef Packers, the Texas Department of Family Protective Services, and the US Census Bureau.
More are expected to be added before Thursday.
To register for this free event or for more information, go here.
