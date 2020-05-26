Wheeler County Emergency Management reports new COVID-19 recovery

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - 13 people have now recovered from COVID-19 in Wheeler County.
In today’s report, Wheeler County Emergency Management shows 15 total cases with 13 recoveries.
There are now two active cases in the county.
There are 79 pending tests.
There are 4,053 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 32
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 4
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 27
- Deaf Smith County: 157
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 96
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 19
- Hartley County: 14
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 31
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 583
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 43
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 53
- Potter County: 2,238
- Randall County: 648
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 23
- Swisher County: 17
- Wheeler County: 15
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 1,346 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 17
- Cottle County: 1
- Childress County: 1
- Dallam County: 13
- Deaf Smith County: 60
- Donley County: 23
- Gray County: 57
- Hartley County: 5
- Hansford County: 9
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 22
- Lipscomb County: 1
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 447
- Ochiltree County: 18
- Oldham County: 2
- Parmer County: 5
- Potter County: 446
- Randall County: 174
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 15
- Swisher County: 10
- Wheeler County: 13
There have also been 63 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 8
- Gray County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 13
- Potter County: 26
- Randall County: 6
There are 914 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 24
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 889
There have been 493 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 493
There have been five deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There are 90 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 46
- Quay County: 5
- Roosevelt County: 36
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
