Randall County couple’s home, car, trailer vandalized

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a Randall County family’s home and camper trailer were vandalized and their car totaled, the Randall County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind you to install cameras on your property if at all possible.
“Almost every single wall panel has a hole in it, the refrigerator has holes in it, they broke our shower, the bath tub, the toilet, like almost everything. The couches are slashed, the chairs are slashed, like everything is going to have to be repaired,” said Rachel Clark, owner of property vandalized.
The home was brand new, and she had not announced the new home to anyone except close family.
“Someone is watching our house and watching what we are doing, and it is just a scary and terrifying feeling,” said Clark.
Selling the land and starting over is not an option for this couple.
“It’s my grandfathers land that we inherited, so it’s not as easy as it seems. We are trying to stand our ground and just be faithful and give it all to God, because that’s really all you can do in these types of situations,” said Clark.
To make matters worse, the car was deemed a total loss, as fixing the paint and buying new tires would cost more than the car is worth. The vandals also slashed the tires to the camper trailer and spray painted the exterior.
“We do have a GoFundMe, and it would be great to get as much support as possible, but the other support we need is definitely prayers just for safety, well being and justice,” said Clark.
If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Randall County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 468-5800.
