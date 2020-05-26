New reopenings from Gov. Abbott: Water parks, food courts and Driver’s Ed

AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced additional reopenings under his executive order, expanding the list of businesses permitted to operate again.
Under the new amendments to Abbott’s Executive order GA-23, food-court dining areas within shopping malls can immediately resume business. The Governor says malls are encouraged to designate one or more individuals who are responsible for ensuring health and safety practices are followed.
Health and safety practices for food courts include: “limiting tables to six individuals; maintaining a six-feet distance between individuals sitting at different tables; cleaning and disinfecting tables between uses; and ensuring no condiments or other items are left on tables between customer uses.”
Minimum standard health protocols outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) are recommended and located on the Open Texas webpage.
According the Governor’s order, on Friday, May 29th, water parks can open but must limit themselves to 25 percent occupancy limits.
Video arcade sections of these water parks must remain closed.
On Sunday, May 31st, recreational sports programs for adults can resume. The order states games and similar competitions may not begin until June 15th.
Also included in the order, Driver education programs will be allowed to resume operations effective immediately.
You can read a full copy of Governor Abbott’s Executive Order and reopening expansions here.
