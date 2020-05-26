Missing Out on Moisture

Yesterday’s mid-afternoon showers were certainly nice, unfortunately that seems to be the end of rain chances at least for Amarillo for a couple of days. The low pressure system we’re counting on to bring us moisture is moving further off to the east than we originally thought, meaning we will more than likely not tap into any wrap-around moisture, thus drying us out. We’re looking at a pleasant day however with a high of about 76 degrees, with north winds still sticking around at about 10-15 miles an hour.