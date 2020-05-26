Hearing scheduled Thursday for proposed medical waste processing facility in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A hearing is scheduled Thursday to build a medical waste processing facility in Amarillo.
Diversified Waste Management, Inc. applied to the Texas Commission no Environmental Quality to construct and operate the facility.
The proposed facility will be located at 13511 Indian Hill Road in Potter County.
The company is wanting to store, treat and transfer medical waste, trace chemotherapy waste and non-hazardous pharmaceutical waste with the facility.
The remote meeting is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 28,.
The public is invited to listen to the meeting by calling (631) 992-3221 and entering the access code 330-555-371.
Anyone who has questions or want to provide comments during the meeting can do so here and by entering webinar ID 419-628-811.
Anyone without internet access can call (512) 239-1201 before the meeting to participate.
