Governor Abbott, DSHS distributing additional cases of remdesivir to Amarillo hospitals

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Governor Greg Abbott announced today the Texas Department of State Health Services will distribute five additional cases of the antiviral drug remdesivir to two hospitals in Amarillo.
These cases have been provided through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Last week, the DSHS distributed 11 cases across the Texas Panhandle.
"The Lone Star State continues to prioritize the health of our fellow Texans and ensure that medical providers across the state have the supplies needed to respond to COVID-19,” said Governor Abbott. “I am grateful to our partners at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for providing these cases of remdesivir to communities across the state of Texas. Texas will continue to act swiftly to provide for our hospitals, secure treatment for patients, and slow the spread of COVID-19."
Medical staff at each hospital will determine how the drug will be used, in accordance with the Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization, for the treatment of suspected or confirmed COVID-19 in adults and children hospitalized.
