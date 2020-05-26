DHDC announces update on summer camps

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center has announced an update regarding how they will proceed with their summer camps.
The DHDC made the decision to cancel all June summer camps for the safety and health of campers and staff.
As of now, July camps are still scheduled as planned. We will make another announcement mid-June on the status of those camps.
The staff is working to keep our community engaged in science this summer with Discover at Home on their Facebook page.
