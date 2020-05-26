City of Hereford reports 5 additional COVID-19 deaths

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Five more people have died from COVID-19 in Deaf Smith County.
The City of Hereford’s report for May 26 shows 13 deaths, which is an increase of five deaths since the last report.
There are 157 total cases in Deaf Smith County, with 84 active cases and 60 recoveries.
12 of the deaths are in the 80 plus age range, and one of the deaths is in the 70-79 age range.
There are 4,070 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 32
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 4
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 27
- Deaf Smith County: 157
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 96
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 19
- Hartley County: 14
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 31
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 583
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 43
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 53
- Potter County: 2,251
- Randall County: 652
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 23
- Swisher County: 17
- Wheeler County: 15
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 1,364 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 17
- Cottle County: 1
- Childress County: 1
- Dallam County: 13
- Deaf Smith County: 60
- Donley County: 23
- Gray County: 57
- Hartley County: 5
- Hansford County: 9
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 22
- Lipscomb County: 1
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 447
- Ochiltree County: 18
- Oldham County: 2
- Parmer County: 5
- Potter County: 458
- Randall County: 180
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 15
- Swisher County: 10
- Wheeler County: 13
There have also been 68 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 13
- Gray County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 13
- Potter County: 26
- Randall County: 6
There are 90 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 46
- Quay County: 5
- Roosevelt County: 36
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
There are 918 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 24
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 893
There have been 561 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 561
There have been five deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
