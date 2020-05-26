Claude nursing home announces no employees, residents tested positive for COVID-19

CLAUDE, Texas (KFDA) - In accordance with Governor Greg Abbott’s order to test 100 percent of staff and residents in Texas nursing homes, a Claude nursing home has confirmed no positive COVID-19 results.
Palo Duro Nursing Home took to Facebook today to announce that all employees and residents tested negative for COVID-19.
“I want to express my sincere gratitude to all of the employees who have gone above and beyond in the protection of our most treasured gifts, our residents,” said Janet Wolbach in her announcement to the nursing home’s Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.