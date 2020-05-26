Amarillo Crime Stoppers offering $1,000 in identifying Dollar General armed robbery suspect

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering $1,000 in identifying a Dollar General armed robbery suspect from last week.
Amarillo Police Department said on Wednesday, May 20, a male entered the Dollar General, located at 1518 S.E. 10th Ave., and pulled a gun on the clerk.
He demanded money and left the store in an unknown direction.
He is described as a black male wearing a black mask, orange sweatshirt and black pants.
If anyone has information on the crime or know who the suspect is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000
