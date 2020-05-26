Amarillo COVID-19 report for May 26 shows 17 new cases, 2,903 total cases

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 2,903 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area.
Today’s report from Amarillo Public Health shows 2,251 cases in Potter County and 652 cases in Randall County.
There are 17 new cases in the report.
There have been 638 recoveries and 32 deaths.
There are 775 tests pending.
There are 4,070 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 32
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 4
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 27
- Deaf Smith County: 157
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 96
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 19
- Hartley County: 14
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 31
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 583
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 43
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 53
- Potter County: 2,251
- Randall County: 652
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 23
- Swisher County: 17
- Wheeler County: 15
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 1,364 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 17
- Cottle County: 1
- Childress County: 1
- Dallam County: 13
- Deaf Smith County: 60
- Donley County: 23
- Gray County: 57
- Hartley County: 5
- Hansford County: 9
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 22
- Lipscomb County: 1
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 447
- Ochiltree County: 18
- Oldham County: 2
- Parmer County: 5
- Potter County: 458
- Randall County: 180
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 15
- Swisher County: 10
- Wheeler County: 13
There have also been 63 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 8
- Gray County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 13
- Potter County: 26
- Randall County: 6
There are 914 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 24
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 889
There have been 493 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 493
There have been five deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There are 90 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 46
- Quay County: 5
- Roosevelt County: 36
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.