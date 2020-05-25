VIDEO: Patrick Mahomes tells Texas Tech graduates to go out, 'win your Super Bowl’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes served as the commencement speaker for Tech Tech University’s online graduation ceremony Saturday morning. Texas Tech tweeted Mahomes’ video message to the Class of 2020 on its Twitter page.
All of the colleges in the Texas Tech system took part in this year’s virtual commencement ceremony. The event was moved online as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Congratulations!” Mahomes said in the video. “You did it. You made it, and I’m beyond excited to share this moment with my fellow Texas Tech Red Raiders.”
Mahones, who played football for Texas Tech, acknowledged that an online graduation was probably not how the members of the Class of 2020 and their families envisioned wrapping up all their hard work and effort.
“The world is a different place than it was just a few weeks ago,” Mahomes said in the video. “As Red Raiders, we’re built to persevere in difficult times. We’ve all had to take a moment and learn to adjust to these new challenges, and when the odds are stacked against us, we make the play.”
The quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs said he thinks the recent challenges will make the Class of 2020 even more competitive and hungry for success. He added that even though the spring graduation was online, it was still a time for the graduates to celebrate the friends they had made, the professors who changed their lives, and the memories they will cherish for the rest of their lives.
“Whatever plans lie in front of you, I have no doubt you’ll go out and show the world what it means to come from Lubbock, Texas,” Mahomes said. “Go out there and win your Super Bowl!”
Mahomes, a Whitehouse native, told the Class of 2020 that he can’t wait to see what they do next.
Earlier this year, Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a close 34-31 victory over the San Francisco Forty-Niners in Super Bowl 54. The Chiefs finished the year with a 12-4 record.
To watch Texas tech’s online graduation ceremony, click this link.
