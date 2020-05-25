TxDPS driver licenses offices opening Tuesday with limited services

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Department of Public Safety is reopening driver license offices with limited services on Tuesday.
The offices are opening in phases in order to allow customers and staff to remain safe.
People are only able to set up appointments for driver license services.
Once appointments are scheduled, they will receive a confirmation email that must be brought with them to the office.
Customers can check in with their phones or by using the kiosk inside the office.
Customers are also required to wait in their car after checking in but they will receive a text message when it’s time for them to go onside.
To book an appointment, go here.
