Panhandle PBS hosting free online film screen of ‘Eating up Easter’ on Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle PBS is hosting a free online Indie Lens Pop-Up online film screening of Eating up Easter tomorrow.
The online film screen event starts at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday and will also have a discussion and live chat on culture, tourism and the environment.
The news release said Easter Island has a booming tourism trade that is financially lucrative, but brings about a changing climate that threatens the fragile ecology on the island.
The film shows artists, ecologists and developers who balance their strong cultural heritage with modern-day challenges.
Anyone wanting to watch will need to RSVP and get log-in details here.
The filmmakers, national experts and viewers across the country will be part of the live chat.
The film will be shared through OVEE, which combines quality HD media and livestream content.
