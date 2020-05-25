5 new COVID-19 cases, 49 recoveries, 1 death reported in Texas, Oklahoma panhandles

GUYMON, Texas (KFDA) - Five new cases, 49 recoveries and one more death related to COVID-19 were reported in the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles.
On Sunday, Texas County Emergency Management reported 884 cases, 470 recoveries and five deaths.
Texas County is the third in Oklahoma for total confirmed cases, just behind Tulsa County’s 909 cases.
Guymon has 732 cases, Hooker has 84, Tyrone has 14, Optima has seven, Goodwell has 13, Texhoma has 24, Hardesty has two, Adams has one and seven are unspecified.
In the Texas Panhandle, Hall County confirmed its second case of coronavirus.
The two people with the virus are under quarantine at this time and no further information was available.
Hansford County officials are reporting one new COVID-19 case, bringing the total confirmed cases to 19.
There remain nine recoveries and two deaths.
There are 4,053 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 32
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 4
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 27
- Deaf Smith County: 157
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 96
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 19
- Hartley County: 14
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 31
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 579
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 43
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 53
- Potter County: 2,238
- Randall County: 648
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 23
- Swisher County: 17
- Wheeler County: 15
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 1,269 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 17
- Cottle County: 1
- Childress County: 1
- Dallam County: 13
- Deaf Smith County: 60
- Donley County: 23
- Gray County: 57
- Hartley County: 5
- Hansford County: 9
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 22
- Lipscomb County: 1
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 373
- Ochiltree County: 18
- Oldham County: 2
- Parmer County: 5
- Potter County: 446
- Randall County: 174
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 15
- Swisher County: 10
- Wheeler County: 12
There have also been 63 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 8
- Gray County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 13
- Potter County: 26
- Randall County: 6
There are 88 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 46
- Quay County: 5
- Roosevelt County: 34
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
There are 909 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 24
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 884
There have been 470 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 470
There have been five deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
