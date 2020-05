Our latest cool front kept us in the 60s today and some 50s because of the showers in the area. The showers will come to an end early in the evening and we will see a chilly night with lows in the 40s. A little more sunshine will help with highs in the 70s for Tuesday but we will still have the north winds in place. The warming trend will continue for a few more days with our next rain chances coming in on Thursday.