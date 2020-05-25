Moore County Hospital confirms 74 new COVID-19 recoveries, 4 new positive cases

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Moore County Hospital District is reporting 74 new COVID-19 recoveries and four new positive COVID-19 cases this afternoon.
As of May 25, 583 Moore County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 with 13 deaths and a total of 447 recoveries.
No other details about these patients were released.
There are 4,053 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 32
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 4
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 27
- Deaf Smith County: 157
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 96
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 19
- Hartley County: 14
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 31
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 583
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 43
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 53
- Potter County: 2,238
- Randall County: 648
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 23
- Swisher County: 17
- Wheeler County: 15
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 1,345 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 17
- Cottle County: 1
- Childress County: 1
- Dallam County: 13
- Deaf Smith County: 60
- Donley County: 23
- Gray County: 57
- Hartley County: 5
- Hansford County: 9
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 22
- Lipscomb County: 1
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 447
- Ochiltree County: 18
- Oldham County: 2
- Parmer County: 5
- Potter County: 446
- Randall County: 174
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 15
- Swisher County: 10
- Wheeler County: 12
There have also been 63 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 8
- Gray County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 13
- Potter County: 26
- Randall County: 6
There are 914 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 24
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 889
There have been 493 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 493
There have been five deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There are 90 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 46
- Quay County: 5
- Roosevelt County: 36
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.