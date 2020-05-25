Moore County Hospital confirms 74 new COVID-19 recoveries, 4 new positive cases

By Madison Carson | May 25, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT - Updated May 25 at 4:59 PM

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Moore County Hospital District is reporting 74 new COVID-19 recoveries and four new positive COVID-19 cases this afternoon.

As of May 25, 583 Moore County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 with 13 deaths and a total of 447 recoveries.

No other details about these patients were released.

There are 4,053 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 2
  • Briscoe County: 1
  • Carson County: 6
  • Castro County: 32
  • Childress County: 2
  • Collingsworth County: 4
  • Cottle County: 4
  • Dallam County: 27
  • Deaf Smith County: 157
  • Donley County: 27
  • Gray County: 96
  • Hall County: 2
  • Hansford County: 19
  • Hartley County: 14
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 31
  • Lipscomb County: 2
  • Moore County: 583
  • Motley County: 1
  • Ochiltree County: 43
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Parmer County: 53
  • Potter County: 2,238
  • Randall County: 648
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 23
  • Swisher County: 17
  • Wheeler County: 15

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 1,345 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 2
  • Carson County: 1
  • Castro County: 17
  • Cottle County: 1
  • Childress County: 1
  • Dallam County: 13
  • Deaf Smith County: 60
  • Donley County: 23
  • Gray County: 57
  • Hartley County: 5
  • Hansford County: 9
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 22
  • Lipscomb County: 1
  • Motley County: 1
  • Moore County: 447
  • Ochiltree County: 18
  • Oldham County: 2
  • Parmer County: 5
  • Potter County: 446
  • Randall County: 174
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 15
  • Swisher County: 10
  • Wheeler County: 12

There have also been 63 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Castro County: 1
  • Cottle County: 1
  • Deaf Smith County: 8
  • Gray County: 1
  • Hansford County: 2
  • Hartley County: 2
  • Ochiltree County: 2
  • Oldham County: 1
  • Moore County: 13
  • Potter County: 26
  • Randall County: 6

There are 914 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 24
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 889

There have been 493 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 493

There have been five deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

There are 90 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 46
  • Quay County: 5
  • Roosevelt County: 36
  • Union County: 3

There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Quay: 1

