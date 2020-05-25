Lake Meredith sees busiest weekend in 13 years

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This Memorial Day weekend is the first holiday people were allowed to get out and celebrate since the COVID-19 pandemic shut downs, and many chose to be outdoors at Lake Meredith.
“Kind of get away from being cooped up. It’s been really stressful not being able to get out of the house and just having to sit there all day, and we just want to have fun,” said Khassi Kellison, a lake goer.
“We’re just here, because there is nothing really to do, and we wanted to be outside,” said Aindrez Herrera, a lake goer.
Many others had the same idea this weekend, to the point where it was even more crowded than your average summer weekend.
“People attending the lake this weekend is the highest it’s been in the last 13 years,” said Shane Lewis, game warden.
“It was bad, there were people parked everywhere on the road,” said Bryan Wootton, a lake goer.
“This is pretty full, actually, yeah, I didn’t think it was going to be this full,” said Xochilt Cavazos, a lake goer.
“We’ve been coming to Lake Meredith pretty much every Memorial Day, and you know, we just don’t want everything to stop it this time. It is really crowded out here. There’s a lot of people, but I feel like everybody is kind of keeping to themselves and not getting in everybody’s way,” said Kellison.
With the exceptionally high number of guests, the park rangers had to call in some extra help.
“Local Game Wardens and National Park Service staff have all been enforcing safety laws at Lake Meredith in conjunction with the local PD’s and Sherrif’s offices,” said Lewis.
This weekend did not go as planned for some, and the Game Warden wants to remind everyone to wear your life jacket and ensure it is the correct size for your weight.
“So far this weekend, we had one BWI arrest, which is boating while intoxicated. We’ve also had another arrest which involved warrants. Then we also had a drowning unfortunately, which in that specific case, wind and life jackets were both contributing factors to the drowning,” said Lewis.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.