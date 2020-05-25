Cooler Memorial Day

A cold front that moved in overnight will drop temperatures across the area down into the lower 60′s today. Pairing the cold front with low pressure systems to both our east and west, we’re a fair amount of moisture funneled into our area, which will translate into mostly cloudy skies today. We’re tracking about a 40% chance of showers with some storms starting to fire around eastern New Mexico then moving east throughout the afternoon. Winds will stay steadily out of the north at about 10-15 miles an hour, gusting to 25 at times.