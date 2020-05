Things have calmed down for what will be chilly night with lows in the mid to upper 40s. We have a nice day in store for Tuesday with northerly winds and highs in the mid 70s. Temps will continue to climb into the 80s for Wednesday but with the same northerly winds. By Thursday a small disturbance will bring more chances of rain and thunderstorm activity before a pattern change dries us out and warms us up for the weekend.