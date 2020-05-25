Calif. 13-year-old earns 4 associate’s degrees in 2 years

LOS ANGELES (KABC/CNN) - At just 13 years old, Jack Rico earned four associate’s degrees in two years.
He is now the youngest graduate of Fullerton College in California after starting his college career when he was 11 years old.
He's headed to the University of Nevada on a full scholarship to get a bachelor’s degree in history.
But as for his plans from there, he’s taking it slow.
“I mean, I'm 13, so I don't want to rush everything,” he said. “I'm still trying to figure it out, but I just want to focus on learning right now. That's what I love to do."
When he’s not studying, Jack loves to play video games.
