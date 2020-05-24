Motorcycle accident sends 1 man to hospital with life threatening injuries

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One man is in the hospital with life threatening injuries after a Saturday night motorcyle accident in southeast Amarillo.
Around 10:50 p.m. officers were called to a motorcycle accident in the 500 block of SE 27th Ave.
A 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by a 39 year old Amarillo man had been westbound on SE 27th when he failed to control the Harley and struck a curb, two traffic direction poles, and a homemade trailer.
Speed and no helmet are factors in this collision.
The incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.
