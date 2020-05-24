Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have a few new lane closures this coming week.
Crews will make patching repairs in the following locations:
Tuesday, May 26, in the northbound lane of FM 1719 just north of State Loop 335.
Wednesday, May 27, in the westbound lane of SL 335 at N. Coulter Road.
Thursday, May 28, in the eastbound lane of Spur 591 between SL 335 and Folsom Road.
Crews will perform herbicide operations in the following locations:
The left lane of US 87 in in both directions within the Amarillo city limits.
The left lanes of I-27 in both directions from Western Street to Rockwell Road.
The left and right lanes of I-40 and the frontage roads in both directions, west of town.
The right lanes of I-27 will be closed in both directions from 45th Avenue to 26th Avenue for shoulder work.
All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.
Source: Texas Department of Transportation
