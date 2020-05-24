Active Severe Weather Night East

Closely watching storms fire along & West of the dryline. Storms will rapidly intensify as they move East. This event looks very similar to yesterday’s severe weather episode. Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10pm CDT for the Eastern zones. Overall threat favors large hail & damaging winds. Although an isolated tornado will be possible if supercells form. Supercell window looks very limited for now. A large line of severe storms will race through the Eastern & SE Panhandle. We will also be watching another complex of storms racing off the Rockies that may impact our NW Panhandle & SW KS counties with late night severe weather.