Severe Storms East

Storms are starting to erupt West & along the dryline. The storms that have formed West of the dryline have been struggling but as they move East they are expected to rapidly intensify. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is valid until 10pm CDT for the Eastern half of the area. Threats include large hail possibly above baseballs, damaging winds in excess of 70mph & a few tornadoes are also possible if supercells form. Storms should leave the area shortly after 10pm.