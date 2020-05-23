First Alert Weather Day For The Eastern Half Of Our Area

We are monitoring conditions that appear favorable for severe thunderstorms late today. They dryline boundary is expected to be positioned just east of Amarillo by late afternoon. Along and to the east of this boundary, storms are expected to develop around 5pm and then track to the NE. The heaviest storms will likely produce large and damaging hail along with intense straight winds. A tornado or two can not be ruled out. We strongly encourage residents in the eastern Texas panhandle to stay tuned in for developments and check weather information often, especially those planning outdoor events. Remember that lightning is actually the most common source of fatalities and be ready to move people indoors if the threat of lightning approaches.