Amarillo COVID-19 report for Saturday, May 23, shows 12 new cases, 18 new recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 2,886 cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area.
The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.
Today’s report shows 2,886 cases, with 2,238 in Potter County and 648 in Randall County.
Today’s report shows 12 new cases.
There are now 638 recoveries.
There are 775 tests pending.
There are 4,034 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 31
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 4
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 27
- Deaf Smith County: 153
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 95
- Hall County: 1
- Hansford County: 18
- Hartley County: 14
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 31
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 579
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 42
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 49
- Potter County: 2,238
- Randall County: 648
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 23
- Swisher County: 15
- Wheeler County: 15
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 1,269 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 17
- Cottle County: 1
- Childress County: 1
- Dallam County: 13
- Deaf Smith County: 60
- Donley County: 23
- Gray County: 57
- Hartley County: 5
- Hansford County: 9
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 22
- Lipscomb County: 1
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 373
- Ochiltree County: 18
- Oldham County: 2
- Parmer County: 5
- Potter County: 446
- Randall County: 174
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 15
- Swisher County: 10
- Wheeler County: 12
There have also been 63 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 8
- Gray County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 13
- Potter County: 26
- Randall County: 6
There are 84 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 45
- Quay County: 5
- Roosevelt County: 31
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
There are 880 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 24
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 880
There have been 421 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 421
There have been four deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
